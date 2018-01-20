Atlanta to return 50 APS property deeds

Councilman Andre Dickens tried to mediate the impasse before, but now with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in office his bill to return 50 properties to the school system is moving ahead quickly.More >
Councilman Andre Dickens tried to mediate the impasse before, but now with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in office his bill to return 50 properties to the school system is moving ahead quickly.More >
The transformation gift is to help find new cures for disease, develop innovative patient care models and improve the lives while enhancing the health of individuals in need.More >
The transformation gift is to help find new cures for disease, develop innovative patient care models and improve the lives while enhancing the health of individuals in need.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
Councilman Andre Dickens tried to mediate the impasse before, but now with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in office his bill to return 50 properties to the school system is moving ahead quickly.More >
Councilman Andre Dickens tried to mediate the impasse before, but now with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in office his bill to return 50 properties to the school system is moving ahead quickly.More >
Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.More >
Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.More >
The Atlanta-based company says it'll attempt to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one sole by the year 2030.More >
The Atlanta-based company says it'll attempt to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one sole by the year 2030.More >
When you think of government shut down you think of the closure of local sites and national parks like this one the MLK but the local impacts are far reaching.More >
When you think of government shut down you think of the closure of local sites and national parks like this one the MLK but the local impacts are far reaching.More >
Atlanta Public School students got another snow day, and it's the third one this week.More >
Atlanta Public School students got another snow day, and it's the third one this week.More >
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.More >
At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.More >