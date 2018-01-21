Women's March: Power to the polls

Guinane said it's a good way to pass the time when it's too cold to go outside.More >
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
The Atlanta-based company says it'll attempt to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one sole by the year 2030.More >
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >
Councilman Andre Dickens tried to mediate the impasse before, but now with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in office his bill to return 50 properties to the school system is moving ahead quickly.More >
