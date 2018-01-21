Mayor seeks to revamp procurement process

As the man in charge of Atlanta’s procurement process, Adam Smith was good with numbers and now he’s about to become on in the Federal Prison System.

But before he pled guilty to corruption charges he made secret recordings of his partners in crime.

“We reward folks who come in and accept responsibility and cooperate with the investigation so it could be a lesson for folks who are interested in cooperating to come in now.”

The U.S. Attorney says he hopes the new administration at City Hall will make good on its’ promise to restore the public’s trust.

“As we are waiting to see exactly what the FBI investigation comes up with we’ll know whether this was an issue with a person or with our process, but either way the fact that we’re still talking about procurement and that there are still concerns about the way Atlanta is dealing with procurement means that changes have to be made to restore confidence in that process,” said Mayor Bottoms.

Bottoms has had a busy first two weeks in office with a dangerous weather emergency being just the latest in a series of major events.

But the mayor reiterated her pledge to make fixing procurement an immediate priority.

“By all accounts Adam had a stellar reputation and again it’s a reminder that we can’t put our trust in a person, it has to be in a process and a process that’s above reproach and that’s what I’ve continued to be committed to as mayor of this city.”

The mayor says the city will use it’s partnership with the business community as well as the police and the tech industry to find ways to weed out pay-for-play at City Hall.

“We need to be able to have closer scrutiny on the insight into the personal finances of the people who work in these sensitive areas it will remain to be seen what the lawyers have to say about that, but that’s my personal response to it.”

