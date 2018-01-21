Residential shooting in Clayton Co. - CBS46 News

Residential shooting in Clayton Co.

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Clayton County Police are on the scene of a shooting in Conyers.

The shooting took place on the 4000 block of Habersham Way.

No word on the number of victims or suspect's whereabouts.

Stay with CBS46 as we continue to update the story.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46