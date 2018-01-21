Government shutdown impacts Atlanta tourism

Right now the Federal government is partially shut down because Congress failed to pass a bill to fund government operations.

While Republicans and Democrats blame each other, voters are blaming both sides.

Locally, the shutdown is impacting tourist sites such as the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.

“I’m upset because I came down here to go and visit and I’m not able to get in the doors,” said Ashley Johnson.

The Visitor Center, The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and Dr. King’s childhood house are all closed.

Signs are posted around the park alerting visitors.

Z’meryiah and her dad were in Atlanta from Miami.

The two had plans to go to each site within the historic park, but now their tour will look a bit different.

“We’re just going to look from the outside unfortunately,” said Rashad Samuel.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is also closed.

The gates are locked blocking off parking for visitors.

“It’s five to ten minutes away from home,” Kennesaw resident Kristin D’Ambrosio said. “It’s easy and now we have to find alternative parking just to come take a hike.”

Although the park is officially closed, parts of it are still accessible to the public.

On Sunday, people were walking and going on runs.

But it’s not just the national parks that are being affected under this shutdown.

“My thoughts, I’m really angry because I feel like we’re being used as pawns in a political chess game.”

CBS 46 Reporter Ashley Thompson spoke with a woman by phone who does not want to be identified.

She said her husband, a veteran, works for the government and is now furloughed.

She worries about how they’ll make up for lost pay.

“The government doesn’t pay that much and there’s a lot of lower income government employees that are out there living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “They’ve got kids in school. They’ve got house payments, rent that they’re trying to pay, paycheck to paycheck and for them to just snatch that paycheck away from us, that’s not right.”

