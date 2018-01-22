Man missing on Canton walking trail found safe

A man who called 911 to report he was lost along a walking trail in Canton has been found safe.

A rescue team was searching for 41 year-old Brendan Dowling, who called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to tell them he was lost and his cell phone battery was running out. Officers found Dowling's vehicle in Boling Park, off Marietta Highway.

Dowling told police he was out for a run when he became lost.

Police used ATVs and a police helicopter in their search.

He was found around 4:30 a.m.

