Police searching for teen missing nearly a week

Police in Dawson County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

Meadow Caswell, 15, was last seen during the afternoon hours on January 16 as she was leaving her home on Walnut Cove in Dawsonville.

No word on where she could be headed.

She's described as a white female standing about 5'3" tall and weighing around 135 pounds. She has reddish-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black, thick tweed jacket with black leggings.

If you have any information on where she may be, you're asked to contact the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3535.

