Some federal employees in Atlanta off work during government shutdown

The government shutdown officially enters the workweek as senators failed to come to an agreement Sunday night, but there could be hope on the horizon.

A vote scheduled for noon Monday that would end the shutdown by putting in place a temporary spending bill.

In the meantime, the shutdown is affecting those in metro Atlanta who work for the federal government. A woman who spoke with CBS46 News says her husband works for the government and is now furloughed. She worries about how they'll make up for the lost pay.

"The government doesn't pay that much, and there's a lot of lower income government employees that are out there living paycheck to paycheck," the woman, who didn't want to be identified, told CBS46 News. "They've got kids in school. They've got house payments, rent that they're trying to pay -- paycheck to paycheck -- and for them to just snatch that paycheck away from us, that's not right."

Although employees of the Centers for Disease Control were furloughed during the last shutdown in 2013, they've been told to report to work on Monday. The CDC will continue to track the severe flu season during the shutdown, albeit with limited staff. However, the organization says it will take longer to review, analyze and report public health information.

The shutdown was a hot topic for Civil Rights icon and former presidential candidate Jesse Jackson during his visit to Atlanta this past weekend. He stopped by the historic Ebeneezer Baptist Church and criticized those who passed what he calls "a huge tax cut for the rich" and did nothing for the millions of children in the Children's Healthcare program.

The King Center is affected by the shutdown. The Visitor Center, the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and Dr. King’s childhood home are all closed. Signs are posted around the park alerting visitors.

Z’meryiah and her father were in Atlanta from Miami Sunday. The two had plans to go to each site within the historic site, but now their tour will look a bit different.

“We’re just going to look from the outside unfortunately,” said Rashad Samuel.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is also closed. The gates are locked blocking off parking for visitors.

“It’s five to ten minutes away from home,” Kennesaw resident Kristin D’Ambrosio said. “It’s easy and now we have to find alternative parking just to come take a hike.”

Although the park is officially closed, parts of it are still accessible to the public.

