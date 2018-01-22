Suspects steal detergent, diapers from three grocery stores

Three suspects are being sought after they allegedly stole diapers, detergent and air filters from three different Forsyth County grocery stores.

Police say the suspects stole about $800 worth of merchandise from the Publix grocery store on Bethelview Road near Cumming on January 13. They also are suspected of stealing similar items from two Kroger locations on Peachtree Parkway on the same day.

They were seen loading the stolen merchandise into a late 80's, early 90's model pickup truck.

Two of the suspects were caught on surveillance camera. A description of the third suspect wasn't immediately available.

If you've seen the suspects in question or have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 678-513-5984.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.