Be careful Barbie! Georgia Tech students supercharge jeep

If Barbie is ever in a hurry and needs to get somewhere quick, she has two Georgia Tech students to thank for her new turbocharged ride.

Students Dustin Sloan and Trenton Charlson powered up a Barbie Jeep, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

They also posted a video to YouTube, showing them testing out the new ride.

Speaking of Sloan and Charlson, their next project is a pulsejet engine.

