Gunman in custody after standoff at Henry County hotel

Elizabeth Herlihy works as physical therapist, and like most Americans, she deals with the weight of more than $100,000 worth of student loans.More >
Elizabeth Herlihy works as physical therapist, and like most Americans, she deals with the weight of more than $100,000 worth of student loans.More >
Residents of a Henry County hotel were evacuated Monday morning after an armed gunman walked into the facility, prompting a standoff with police.More >
Residents of a Henry County hotel were evacuated Monday morning after an armed gunman walked into the facility, prompting a standoff with police.More >
The government shutdown officially enters the workweek as senators failed to come to an agreement Sunday night, but there could be hope on the horizon.More >
The government shutdown officially enters the workweek as senators failed to come to an agreement Sunday night, but there could be hope on the horizon.More >
Police in Dawson County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.More >
Police in Dawson County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.More >
"This is it, they're taking us out here to kill us."More >
"This is it, they're taking us out here to kill us."More >