GSU soccer player to withdraw after using racial epithet in social media post

By WGCL Digital Team
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday. 

Natalia Martinez posted a racial slur to an Instagram account. Georgia State Athletics posted to its Twitter account over the weekend that Martinez had been suspended. 

Martinez no longer appears on the online roster on Georgia State University's athletics website.

