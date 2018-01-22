GSU soccer player to withdraw after using racial epithet in social media post

A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.

Natalia Martinez posted a racial slur to an Instagram account. Georgia State Athletics posted to its Twitter account over the weekend that Martinez had been suspended.

Statement from GSU Athletics: pic.twitter.com/qLop6vODek — GSU Panthers (@GSUPanthers) January 20, 2018

Martinez no longer appears on the online roster on Georgia State University's athletics website.

