Scattered rain to continue in metro Atlanta tonight

Scattered rain will continue in north Georgia and metro Atlanta this evening.

When will it end?

Scattered rain will mostly move out of metro Atlanta by 11 p.m., although a few showers will remain possible overnight. It'll be dry when you head to school or work Tuesday morning.

Any storms?

We will see mostly rain in metro Atlanta, although a few storms are possible with some lightning. No severe weather is expected.

