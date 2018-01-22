Students transported to hospital following school bus accident in Gilmer County

Sixteen students suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been transported to local hospitals following a school bus wreck in Gilmer County.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Yukon Road in Ellijay.

Dr. Shana Wilkes, Gilmer County School Superintendent, tells CBS46 the students are from Clear Creek Middle School. At this time, it appears the bus veered off to the right shoulder of the road and over-corrected in attempts to get back onto the road.

The bus driver was not injured and sixteen students on the bus suffered non-life threatening injuries.

