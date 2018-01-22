Students transported to hospital following school bus accident in Gilmer County

Residents of a Henry County hotel were evacuated Monday morning after an armed gunman walked into the facility, prompting a standoff with police.More >
Elizabeth Herlihy works as physical therapist, and like most Americans, she deals with the weight of more than $100,000 worth of student loans.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
A woman is dead following a fatal shooting during a domestic dispute in Conyers on Sunday.More >
Police in Dawson County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.More >
