Flu continues to be problem this season, especially for children

As children go back to school after last week’s winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.

The Dept. of Public Health reports 12 people in Georgia have died from the flu this season. The elderly and young people are most at risk for the flu, and we’ve learned this flu season has been especially rough on the kids.

Intown Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine had a steady stream of traffic on Monday as parents brought in their sick children.

“Anyone can catch the flu, but definitely the younger patients have a harder time clearing some of the symptoms,” said Dr. Fredly Bataille.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 30 children died from the flu since October. Dr. Bataille said it’s not too late to get a flu shot and encourages it for those six months old and older.

“They’re just smaller,” Bataille said. “They have a harder time clearing the mucus that the flu causes. As a result of that, it clogs up their airways, which makes it difficult for them to eat if they’re younger. Also, it causes dehydration because of that.”

Doctors encourage drinking plenty of fluids if you are sick.

Some Metro Atlanta school districts are now taking measures to keep kids healthy in the classroom.

“Our principals, through our protocol, let my office know if we have absences at 10 percent or more,” said DeKalb County Schools’ Vasanne Tinsley. “That tends to let us know if something huge is going on.”

Tinsley said right now the district hasn’t been impacted by the flu on a large scale, but she knows that could change at any time. She said nurses had recently been added to all middle and high schools to help monitor conditions.

She also said teachers are encouraging cleanliness and handwashing.

“We have a great relationship with the DeKalb County Board of Health, so what we do when we have cases, 10 or more typically, we report that to them so that they can then do their investigation.”

Some teachers are asking for help during this flu season. A Fulton County Schools teacher sent a letter to parents asking for boxes of tissues, hand soap and cleaning wipes.

