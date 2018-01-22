Flu continues to be problem this season, especially for children

Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
For the past three months, Melissa Thackery and her neighbors have been up a creek without a paddle. Flood water damaged retaining walls next to the creek where they live on Francine Drive in DeKalb County. But workers walked away from the job when Thackery began to complain about the workmanship.More >
For the past three months, Melissa Thackery and her neighbors have been up a creek without a paddle. Flood water damaged retaining walls next to the creek where they live on Francine Drive in DeKalb County. But workers walked away from the job when Thackery began to complain about the workmanship.More >
As children go back to school after last week’s winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.More >
As children go back to school after last week’s winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.More >
A man is recovering after crashing a dump truck into a creek in DeKalb County early Friday morning.More >
A man is recovering after crashing a dump truck into a creek in DeKalb County early Friday morning.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Atlanta woman who was last seen on January 5.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Atlanta woman who was last seen on January 5.More >