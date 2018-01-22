Feds: Man threatened to kill CNN employees

A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.

According to federal court documents, the man, from a Detroit suburb, made 22 calls to CNN about a week ago.

It began with claims of "fake news" and ended with threats of violence.

The man told a CNN operator, among other things, "Fake news. I'm coming to gun you all down."

He then called again, saying "I'm smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours."

He continued, "I am coming to Georgia right now to go to the CNN headquarters to f---ing gun every single last one of you."

Investigators were able to trace the caller and stop him before he was able to carry out any of his violent desires.

