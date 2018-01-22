Detectives investigate shooting at home of Atlanta police sergeant

Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened inside the home of a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
A mother was arrested and charged with murder after police say her 2-year-old child died due to a lethal dose of codeine.More >
Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.More >
A woman is dead following a fatal shooting during a domestic dispute in Conyers on Sunday.More >
At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.More >
One person is dead and several others were injured following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
A puppy has several Atlanta Police officers to thank after being rescued during a fire at an apartment complex.More >
The founder and former director of the Latin Academy in Atlanta could be facing as much as 865 years in prison during his sentencing on Tuesday.More >
We've seen numerous examples and various degrees of young people making written and verbal racist comments on social media recently. We're digging deeper to find out why, and whether the idea that millennials are less racist than previous generations is a myth.More >
DeKalb County officials voted Tuesday morning to move the Confederate monument on Decatur Square.More >
For the past three months, Melissa Thackery and her neighbors have been up a creek without a paddle. Flood water damaged retaining walls next to the creek where they live on Francine Drive in DeKalb County. But workers walked away from the job when Thackery began to complain about the workmanship.More >
As children go back to school after last week’s winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.More >
A man is recovering after crashing a dump truck into a creek in DeKalb County early Friday morning.More >
