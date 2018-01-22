Detectives investigate shooting at home of Atlanta police sergeant

Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened inside the home of a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on Cavanaugh Avenue, just southeast of Atlanta in unincorporated DeKalb County.

A 32-year-old woman was critically wounded in what DeKalb County police described as a "possible attempted suicide." Paramedics rushed her to a hospital.

The home where the incident occurred belongs to a Sgt. Matthew Patire, 37, according to Shiera Campbell, a spokeswoman for the DeKalb County Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was still alive as of Tuesday morning, police said, adding that she was Patire's live-in girlfriend.

Patire was interviewed by detectives. Campbell said it investigators believe Patire was in a separate room when the woman shot herself with a weapon that belonged to Patire. It was not his service weapon, she said.

