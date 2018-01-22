Shooting investigated at home of Atlanta police Sergeant

Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Cavanaugh Ave. SE.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in what was described as a "possible attempted suicide," according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The home where the incident occurred belongs to a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department, according to a police spokesperson. Officials say the victim and Sergeant are divorced, although the Sergeant still lives in the home, according to authorities.

The unidentified Sergeant is being interviewed by authorities. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

