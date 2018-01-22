Shooting investigated at home of Atlanta police Sergeant

Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
A woman is dead following a fatal shooting during a domestic dispute in Conyers on Sunday.
At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.
A man and a 16 year-old juvenile, both suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside, are in police custody after being arrested in Clayton County.
One person is dead and there are reports that crews are working to free another trapped inside a vehicle following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.
We've seen numerous examples and various degrees of young people making written and verbal racist comments on social media recently. We're digging deeper to find out why, and whether the idea that millennials are less racist than previous generations is a myth.
This weekend, the writers on Saturday Night Live were poking fun at Atlanta's pitch to get Amazon.
For the past three months, Melissa Thackery and her neighbors have been up a creek without a paddle. Flood water damaged retaining walls next to the creek where they live on Francine Drive in DeKalb County. But workers walked away from the job when Thackery began to complain about the workmanship.
As children go back to school after last week's winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.
A man is recovering after crashing a dump truck into a creek in DeKalb County early Friday morning.
Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Atlanta woman who was last seen on January 5.
