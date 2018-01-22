Mostly sunny, breezy in Atlanta Tuesday - CBS46 News

Mostly sunny, breezy in Atlanta Tuesday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Tuesday with a breezy northwest wind.

Will it rain?

  • No

What you need to know

  • A cold front will clear out all the rain for Atlanta Tuesday, producing mostly sunny skies. You'll feel the cold front with a gusty northwest wind through sunset. While temperatures will cool off, it won't be nearly as cold as what Atlanta has seen the past few weeks.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Mostly sunny | 44° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Mostly sunny | 51° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny | 54° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Mostly sunny | 53° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Mostly clear | 46° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly clear | 39° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 53°
  • Record High: 74° from 1937
     
  • Normal Low: 34°
  • Record Low: 8° from 1963
     
  • Sunset: 6:00 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Saturday

Weather maps

