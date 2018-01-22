Atlanta's almanac for Jan. 22

A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >