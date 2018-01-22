Atlanta's almanac for Jan. 22 - CBS46 News

Atlanta's almanac for Jan. 22

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Monday, Jan. 22 saw temperatures above average in Atlanta with just under a quarter-inch of rain. 

Atlanta's high

  • Actual high: 62° at 5:27 p.m.
  • Normal high: 53°
  • Record high: 74° from 1999.
  • Last year: 63°

Atlanta's low

  • Actual low: 47° at 6:36 a.m.
  • Normal low: 34°
  • Record low: 10° from 1961.
  • Last year: 50°

Atlanta's rain

  • Actual rain: 0.22"
  • Monthly rain: 1.22"
  • Yearly rain: 1.22" (-1.62" above average)
  • Last year through today: 7.69"

Atlanta's climate data is collected by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. 

