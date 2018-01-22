Atlanta's almanac for Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 22 saw temperatures above average in Atlanta with just under a quarter-inch of rain.

Atlanta's high

Actual high: 62° at 5:27 p.m.

62° at 5:27 p.m. Normal high: 53°

53° Record high: 74° from 1999.

74° from 1999. Last year: 63°

Atlanta's low

Actual low: 47° at 6:36 a.m.

47° at 6:36 a.m. Normal low: 34°

34° Record low: 10° from 1961.

10° from 1961. Last year: 50°

Atlanta's rain

Actual rain: 0.22"

0.22" Monthly rain: 1.22"

1.22" Yearly rain: 1.22" (-1.62" above average)

1.22" (-1.62" above average) Last year through today: 7.69"

Atlanta's climate data is collected by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

