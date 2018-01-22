Are millennials less racist that previous generations?

One person is dead and there are reports that crews are working to free another trapped inside a vehicle following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
One person is dead and there are reports that crews are working to free another trapped inside a vehicle following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
We've seen numerous examples and various degrees of young people making written and verbal racist comments on social media recently. We're digging deeper to find out why, and whether the idea that millennials are less racist than previous generations is a myth.More >
We've seen numerous examples and various degrees of young people making written and verbal racist comments on social media recently. We're digging deeper to find out why, and whether the idea that millennials are less racist than previous generations is a myth.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
This weekend, the writers on Saturday Night Live were poking fun at Atlanta's pitch to get Amazon.More >
This weekend, the writers on Saturday Night Live were poking fun at Atlanta's pitch to get Amazon.More >
Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.More >
Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >