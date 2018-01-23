Roadway reopen after fatal crash closes I-20 for several hours

One person is dead and several others were injured following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
The founder and former director of the Latin Academy in Atlanta could be facing as much as 865 years in prison during his sentencing on Tuesday.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
We've seen numerous examples and various degrees of young people making written and verbal racist comments on social media recently. We're digging deeper to find out why, and whether the idea that millennials are less racist than previous generations is a myth.More >
This weekend, the writers on Saturday Night Live were poking fun at Atlanta's pitch to get Amazon.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
