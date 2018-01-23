Roadway reopen after fatal crash closes I-20 for several hours

One person is dead and several others were injured following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.

The crash involved five vehicles and has shut down all lanes on the highway at the I-75/85 split. CBS46 is told that one person was killed, at least six people were transported to area hospitals with various injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

No word on what caused the crash. Police say a large bag of marijuana and a gun were recovered from the crash scene.

The roadway reopened around 8 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.