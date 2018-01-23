Removal of Confederate monument on Decatur Square moving closer - CBS46 News

Removal of Confederate monument on Decatur Square moving closer

DeKalb County officials are expected to inch closer towards removing the Confederate monument on Decatur Square.

Commissioners are expected to approve a resolution Monday that would allow the removal process to begin. The 30 foot monument currently sits outside the old Decatur courthouse.

The monument was built in 1908, more than 40 years after the Civil War ended. The initials C.S.A. are engraved all around the monument, which stands for Confederate States of America.

Inscriptions on the monument praise Confederate soldiers and sailors.

Under Georgia law, the monument can not be destroyed or kept from public view. If the resolution passes, commissioners will spend thirty days collecting proposals on where to put the statue.

Tuesday's vote is expected to take place at 9 a.m.

The Decatur monument is one of several Confederate memorials across metro Atlanta. There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy. Others in metro Atlanta include:

  • Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park
  • The Obelisk at Oakland Cemetery
  • The Peace Monument in Piedmont Park
  • The John Brown statue at the State Capitol
  • Confederate Brigadier General Alfred Iverson Jr. Monument
  • Eternal Flame of the Confederacy Monument in Atlanta
  • The Confederate memorial in McDonough
  • Nathan Bedford Forrest Monument, Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome

Also, Atlanta's Joseph E. Brown Middle School is named for the former Governor of Georgia who was a strong Confederate supporter.

