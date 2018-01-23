Removal of Confederate monument on Decatur Square moving closer

DeKalb County officials are expected to inch closer towards removing the Confederate monument on Decatur Square.More >
DeKalb County officials are expected to inch closer towards removing the Confederate monument on Decatur Square.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of a Sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
For the past three months, Melissa Thackery and her neighbors have been up a creek without a paddle. Flood water damaged retaining walls next to the creek where they live on Francine Drive in DeKalb County. But workers walked away from the job when Thackery began to complain about the workmanship.More >
For the past three months, Melissa Thackery and her neighbors have been up a creek without a paddle. Flood water damaged retaining walls next to the creek where they live on Francine Drive in DeKalb County. But workers walked away from the job when Thackery began to complain about the workmanship.More >
As children go back to school after last week’s winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.More >
As children go back to school after last week’s winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.More >
A man is recovering after crashing a dump truck into a creek in DeKalb County early Friday morning.More >
A man is recovering after crashing a dump truck into a creek in DeKalb County early Friday morning.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >