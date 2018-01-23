Motorcyclist fatally struck by passing vehicle

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after being struck by a passing vehicle following a crash in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on Scenic Highway near Ronald Reagan Parkway in Snellville.

Police tell CBS46 News that a vehicle cut in front of the motorcyclist, causing the driver to crash. Another passing vehicle then crashed into the motorcycle, instantly killing the driver.

Both drivers remained at the scene until police arrived.

No word on charges.

