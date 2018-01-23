Founder, former director of Atlanta school facing up to 865 years in prison

The founder and former director of the Latin Academy in Atlanta could be facing as much as 865 years in prison during his sentencing on Tuesday.

Christopher Clemons is expected to plead guilty after being accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school.

According to the indictments, Clemons stole the money from Latin Grammar School, Latin College Preparatory and Latin Academy Charter School.

During an Oct. 2, 2016 indictment, Clemons was charged with 40 counts of theft by fiduciary, three counts of theft by deception, three counts of forgery in the first degree and two counts of theft by taking.

Clemons is facing up to 865 years in prison and a $5,500,000 fine. He's expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

