APD officers rescue dog from fire at apartment complex

A puppy has several Atlanta Police officers to thank after being rescued during a fire at an apartment complex.

The fire ripped through the abandoned apartment complex at the intersection of Mayson Turner Road and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on January 7.

When crews arrived on the scene, the building was completely engulfed in flames. As officers were searching the area, they discovered the dog, later named "Smokey" laying on a porch of one of the units.

Smokey was barely moving when officer Robert Winkler pulled him to safety. Emergency personnel administered oxygen to Smokey and he is now up for adoption at the Fulton County Animal Services.

