French manufacturer to move headquarters to Atlanta

French company Groupe PSA, who specializes in the manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, has announced they'll be moving their headquarters to Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Governor Nathan Deal made the announcement on Monday.

Groupe PSA makes the internationally-known brands Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and is the second largest manufacturer in Europe.

“I am very pleased that PSA Groupe has selected Atlanta for its North American headquarters and look forward to working with the company’s executive leadership to grow their operations here,” said Mayor Bottoms said in a press release. “Atlanta’s automotive sector continues to expand, and the city is now home to three leading European automotive company headquarters, including PSA Groupe, Mercedes-Benz USA and Porsche Cars North America. Automotive companies are attracted to Atlanta’s highly skilled workforce, a strong research and technology community, and easy access to Europe and points across the world through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”

Groupe PSA employs more than 200,000 workers worldwide.

“We looked at every aspect of the Atlanta community and found it to be the most suitable location for us,” said Larry Dominique, president of PSA North America in a press release. “While the overall business environment, standard of living and university system played an important part in our decision, our unique needs in terms of technology, mobility innovation and car culture ultimately identified Atlanta as our perfect choice.”

