1 injured in Sandy Springs apartment fire

One person was injured in an apartment fire in Sandy Springs Tuesday evening.

The fire occurred at the Parc at Dunwoody Apartments on Pitts Road. It was contained to a two-story building containing eight apartment units, according to a spokesperson with the City of Sandy Springs.

The city spokesperson described the one injury as being minor, adding that the fire was quickly put out by fire crews.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

