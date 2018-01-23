Cherokee County Schools to make up weather days in February

Snow days are fun. Making them up? Not so much.

Cherokee County Schools announced it plans to make up missed school days during a February break. Some parents told CBS46 that they have plans during that time.

“We’re going skiing up in North Carolina,” said Barbara Doran.

The February break is now more like a four-day weekend. Cherokee County Schools will be closed February 19-20, and students will go back to school February 21, 22 and 23.

The school district says if students miss those days, the absences will not be excused, but students will not be penalized.

“My kids are good students and they don’t have very many absences so I’m going to leave it up to them [to decide] whether they’d rather miss school, or whether we should cancel the trip,” said Doran.

Although some parents are disappointed, others said they’re okay with making up the days on such short notice.

I just say that you have to deal with it,” said Rod Lobbins. “Snow is an unforeseen incident, and when you have to make up those days, you just got to do it.”

The district said February is in place in case students have to make up missed days.

“The guidelines at the beginning of the year that Cherokee County already established, they say in a paragraph...that you must remember that if we have bad weather that it’s going to impede your February break,” said parent Alissa Allen.

The superintendent of Cherokee County Schools said there are plans to use digital learning next year during inclement weather.

