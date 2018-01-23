Firefighters honored after rescuing more than 100 from apartment fire in DeKalb County

A breathtaking fire rescue caught on camera, and seen around the country, received special recognition in DeKalb County Tuesday.More >
Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened inside the home of a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
DeKalb County officials voted Tuesday morning to move the Confederate monument on Decatur Square.More >
For the past three months, Melissa Thackery and her neighbors have been up a creek without a paddle. Flood water damaged retaining walls next to the creek where they live on Francine Drive in DeKalb County. But workers walked away from the job when Thackery began to complain about the workmanship.More >
As children go back to school after last week’s winter weather, there are continued concerns about the flu.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
