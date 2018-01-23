Georgia adoption bill faces hurdles

One person was injured in an apartment fire in Sandy Springs Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at the Parc at Dunwoody Apartments on Pitts Road.More >
One person was injured in an apartment fire in Sandy Springs Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at the Parc at Dunwoody Apartments on Pitts Road.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has made his voice heard on another issue at the State Capitol -- the state's adoption policy. He's commending the Senate for passing a bill to improve the system, but he warns he has concerns, and he's not the only one.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has made his voice heard on another issue at the State Capitol -- the state's adoption policy. He's commending the Senate for passing a bill to improve the system, but he warns he has concerns, and he's not the only one.More >
We've seen numerous examples and various degrees of young people making written and verbal racist comments on social media recently. We're digging deeper to find out why, and whether the idea that millennials are less racist than previous generations is a myth.More >
We've seen numerous examples and various degrees of young people making written and verbal racist comments on social media recently. We're digging deeper to find out why, and whether the idea that millennials are less racist than previous generations is a myth.More >
One person is dead and several others were injured following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
One person is dead and several others were injured following a fatal crash on the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened inside the home of a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened inside the home of a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has made his voice heard on another issue at the State Capitol -- the state's adoption policy. He's commending the Senate for passing a bill to improve the system, but he warns he has concerns, and he's not the only one.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has made his voice heard on another issue at the State Capitol -- the state's adoption policy. He's commending the Senate for passing a bill to improve the system, but he warns he has concerns, and he's not the only one.More >
CBS46's Sharon Reed spoke exclusively with Kasim Reed about his time as mayor of Atlanta.More >
CBS46's Sharon Reed spoke exclusively with Kasim Reed about his time as mayor of Atlanta.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, as aides signaled a greater willingness to work with moderate Democrats on upcoming legislative battles from the budget and tax cuts to health care.More >
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, as aides signaled a greater willingness to work with moderate Democrats on upcoming legislative battles from the budget and tax cuts to health care.More >
While laying out his vision for making America “greater than ever before,” President Donald Trump spoke about his agenda in broad terms. Here are our top four takeaways from the President’s address.More >
While laying out his vision for making America “greater than ever before,” President Donald Trump spoke about his agenda in broad terms. Here are our top four takeaways from the President’s address.More >
Two Georgia lawmakers are again asking Congress to approve a planned expansion of the Fort Frederica National Monument on the Georgia coast.More >
Two Georgia lawmakers are again asking Congress to approve a planned expansion of the Fort Frederica National Monument on the Georgia coast.More >