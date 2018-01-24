Cobb Co. board votes to increase county sales tax

Cobb County commissioners are hoping a proposed one cent sales tax increase will make the county safer.

The board voted Tuesday night to increase the sales tax rate to 7 cents on the dollar. A referendum would bring the issue to voters in November.

The money raised, which would be somewhere between $10 million and $20 million, would be used to fund public safety.

