Atlanta contingent heads to Minneapolis for preview of Super Bowl

Nearly 100 people from Atlanta are about to leave for Minneapolis to watch the Super Bowl but it's not for fun, it's a working trip.

For Minneapolis, Super Bowl 52 is the final curtain. For Atlanta, it's a dress rehearsal.

Brett Daniels is part of the host committee from Atlanta that will be on the clock to prepare for next year.

"The Super Bowl is like a giant puzzle. You take that puzzle to a different city every year, and look for ways to make those pieces fit," says Daniels. "We'll probably have almost 100 people up in Minneapolis at various times over the next two weeks."

When Atlanta hosted the College Football Championship, CBS46 saw fans waiting for long periods of time in bad weather to get into the stadium, and once the game was over, the wait for MARTA trains wasn't any better.

But Daniels says he's already confident that next year's Super Bowl will be different.

"I don't think some of the issues we saw with some of the gates and the president's visit would impact it the same way," said Daniels.

For one thing, he says people will be allowed to stream in starting earlier in the day. So hopefully, less fans will be trying to get in all at once. And as far as issues with MARTA trains?

Daniels attributes transit shortcomings to it being the first gigantic event since the stadium opened, and with another year under their belt, he expects all the wrinkles and miscommunications to be ironed out.

