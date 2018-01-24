New twist in 9-year-old Cobb County hit-and-run case

It was January 24, 2009 when a 23-year-old Georgia man was hit by a vehicle while walking home after a night of celebrating with friends.

Just the night before, they had graduated from a work program.

Charlie Enricky Jones, 23, known as "CJ" by his friends and family, was walking along Piedmont Road near Rio Montana Drive in northeast Cobb County when he was struck by a car. The driver did not stop. A second vehicle inadvertently ran over CJ as he lay in the roadway in the darkness. The second driver stopped, police said, and was not charged.

The only evidence Cobb County Police found at the scene was a vehicle's broken right mirror which -- at the time -- they believed came from an Infiniti G30 or G35 I. The family has since learned from detectives that they now believe the mirror actually belonged to a 1999-2003 Nissan Maxima.

C.J.'s mother Sharon McCarter returns each year from Virginia to visit the crash site.

On Wednesday, for a ninth year in a row, she read aloud a letter she wrote to her son.

"It has been nine years now that I lost you," she read, "and my world changed forever."

She also read a letter she wrote to the hit-and-run driver.

"I still wonder if you think about it and how you can live with yourself. I don't know how you could hit someone and just leave him in the road like he is trash," she read. "I write you a letter each year in hopes that one day you will come forward and accept responsibility for your actions. You know what you did, and God knows. Do the right thing and come forward."

In attendance at Wednesday's vigil was State Representative "Able" Mable Thomas. Thomas is crafting legislation she's calling "CJ's Law." The bill, which plans to introduce Monday, would stiffen the minimum prison time for a person convicted in a hit-and-run accident that causes bodily harm from one year to three years.

"It might not bring a person back, but what we want to do is to say to people, 'Let us really have care and love and respect for each other,'" said Thomas. "This hit-and-run stuff has got to stop."

Cobb County Police still have no leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3900.

