New twist in 9-year-old Cobb County hit-and-run case

It was January 24, 2009 when a 23-year-old Georgia man was hit by a vehicle while walking home after a night of celebrating with friends.More >
It was January 24, 2009 when a 23-year-old Georgia man was hit by a vehicle while walking home after a night of celebrating with friends.More >
Cobb County commissioners are hoping a proposed one cent sales tax increase will make the county safer.More >
Cobb County commissioners are hoping a proposed one cent sales tax increase will make the county safer.More >
A mother was arrested and charged with murder after police say her 2-year-old child died due to a lethal dose of codeine.More >
A mother was arrested and charged with murder after police say her 2-year-old child died due to a lethal dose of codeine.More >
The popular A&E television series "Intervention" is chronicling the opioid epidemic in metro Atlanta, an area that has one of the highest percentages of deaths from heroin overdoses in the entire nation.More >
The popular A&E television series "Intervention" is chronicling the opioid epidemic in metro Atlanta, an area that has one of the highest percentages of deaths from heroin overdoses in the entire nation.More >
A man is fighting for his life after he was impaled by a fence post during a collision in front of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Saturday.More >
A man is fighting for his life after he was impaled by a fence post during a collision in front of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Saturday.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Children's retailer Toys-R-Us is closing as many as 182 locations nationwide, including several in metro Atlanta.More >
Children's retailer Toys-R-Us is closing as many as 182 locations nationwide, including several in metro Atlanta.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >