Vigil planned for victim in nearly decade-old hit and run

It was January 24, 2009 when a Cobb County man and recent college graduate was hit by a vehicle while walking home after a night of celebrating.

Charlie Enricky Jones, 23, or C.J. was walking along Piedmont Road near Rio Montana Drive in northeast Cobb County when he was struck by two vehicles. The second driver stopped while the first did not.

The only evidence Cobb County Police found at the scene was a broken right mirror they believe belonged to an Infiniti G30 or G35 I.

C.J.'s mother Sharon McCarter returns each year from Virginia to visit the crash site.

"To the driver who hit my son and left him in the road: Why? How could you do it?" asked McCarter in 2010. "He was my son. A human being. A person. A young man who had a future ahead of him."

Cobb County Police still have no leads in the case.

The vigil begins at 7 a.m. at the accident site (Piedmont Road and Rio Montana Drive in Marietta). There will be a wreath laying, prayer, and a moment of silence. McCarter will also read a letter to her deceased son and a letter to the driver who left the scene of the accident after hitting him.

