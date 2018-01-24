Bartow County officials introduce plan to deal with flu outbreak

A metro Atlanta school district is taking drastic measures to head off a flu outbreak that has led to a significant drop in student attendance in recent weeks.

Officials say 11 of the 20 schools in Bartow County's district have seen a 10 percent decrease in attendance over the past two weeks and staff is taking additional measures to disinfect schools.

That means school custodians are disinfecting surfaces twice as often and parents are being told to wash book bags and other items their children bring to class and take home with them everyday.

The district also says handwashing and surface cleaning procedures continue to be reiterated, especially in lower grades, with younger students.

Other tips to combat the flu bug from the CDC

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.