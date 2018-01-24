Dogs rescued from deplorable conditions now up for adoption

Nearly 100 dogs seized in a suspected animal hoarding case at a Fulton County home in early December will be put up for adoption on Wednesday.

As crews were fighting a small fire at the home, they found 50 dogs that were living in deplorable conditions. The owner was then forced to surrender them.

There were questions as to why the hoarding case went on as long as it did. CBS46 has been told that neighbors did make at least one call to the animal control but no one knew just how bad the situation was until firefighters discovered it.

The owner has been charged with animal cruelty, unsanitary conditions and not having a license for the number of animals in the home.

The decision to bring the dogs in essentially left the Fulton County Animal Shelter bursting at the seems. Most of the dogs are hound mixes and many came in as puppies. The dogs were given medical attention and were taught to be more social.

Now, they're up for adoption.

