Several metro Atlanta Toys-R-Us locations to close

Children's retailer Toys-R-Us is closing as many as 182 locations nationwide, including several in metro Atlanta.

The company declared bankruptcy in September and operates 1,600 stores across the world, 880 of which are located in the U.S. It's been a rough year for retailers as store closings across the country in 2017 hit an all-time high.

The Georgia locations scheduled to shutter operations are listed below:

Albany (2601 Dawson Road)

Smyrna (2955 Cobb Parkway)

Alpharetta (6380 North Point Parkway)

Dunwoody (1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy)

Douglasville (6875 Douglas Boulevard)

Conyers (8160 Mall Parkway)

Newnan (221 Newnan Crossing Bypass)

Fayetteville (132 Pavilion Parkway)

The Toys-R-Us closings are expected to begin in February and will be completed by the end of April.

