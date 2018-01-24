Several metro Atlanta Toys-R-Us locations to close

A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
A Georgia State University soccer player plans to withdraw from school, school officials said on Monday.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >