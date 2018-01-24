Hikers found safe in separate search and rescues in Union County

Police responding to two separate search and rescue operations in Union County have located all of the missing hikers safely.

The first search and rescue took place in the Trackrock Gap area, just east of Blairsville. Rescuers were looking for a 28 year-old woman who was reported missing while hiking in the area. She was later located safely.

The second rescue attempt happened on Blood Mountain, just northeast of Suches. Police were able to rescue two hikers who were lost in the area.

