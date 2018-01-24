Retired K9 officer with several years of service passes away - CBS46 News

Retired K9 officer with several years of service passes away

By WGCL Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A retired K9 officer who served seven years with the Gwinnett County Police Department has passed away.

Euro, a German shepherd who handled over 400 calls resulting in dozens of arrests, passed away on Monday.

He was 16 years-old.

The Gwinnett County Police Department called Euro an "incredible asset".

