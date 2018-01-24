School bus with several children aboard crashes into house

A scary scene in Jackson County Wednesday morning after a school bus with several children aboard crashed into a home.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Hidden Oaks Lane in Jefferson as the bus was heading South Jackson Elementary School.

According to police, the driver of the bus set the parking brake and was assisting a sick child when the bus rolled off the road and smashed into the corner of the house.

Six children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash and all were checked out by first responders. They were later taken to the school.

No injuries were sustained and parents were notified shortly after the crash.

