Armed man robs Domino's Pizza in Walton County

Authorities in Walton County are searching for a man they say robbed a Domino's Pizza.

The incident occurred at a location in the 5100 block of Highway 81 in Loganville, January 23.

Police say the man entered the restaurant from the rear, entered the front door and demanded all the money in the safe.

The man wore all black with a black hooded jacket and a black ski mask with two eye holes. He was also wearing Converse All Star “Chuck Taylor” style shoes, black, with a white toe and white laces.

If you have information regarding this case, please call WCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 770-267-6557.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.