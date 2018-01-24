Son of Carrollton Police Chief arrested, charged with injuring 3-year-old

Villa Rica Police have arrested a man they say injured his 3-year-old stepchild.

Authorities responded to Hickory Falls Apartments January 23 due to a report of a 3-year-old child that was found injured. The child was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital due to a head injury.

Joshua Richards, 21, was arrested in connection to the child's injuries. Richards was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children - 1st degree, and possession of marijuana.

Richards is currently being held at the Carroll County Jail. He is the son of Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.

