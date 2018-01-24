Son of Carrollton Police Chief arrested, charged with injuring 3 - CBS46 News

Son of Carrollton Police Chief arrested, charged with injuring 3-year-old

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Villa Rica Police Department Source: Villa Rica Police Department
VILLA RICA, GA (CBS46) -

Villa Rica Police have arrested a man they say injured his 3-year-old stepchild.

Authorities responded to Hickory Falls Apartments January 23 due to a report of a 3-year-old child that was found injured. The child was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital due to a head injury. 

Joshua Richards, 21, was arrested in connection to the child's injuries. Richards was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children - 1st degree, and possession of marijuana.

Richards is currently being held at the Carroll County Jail. He is the son of Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46