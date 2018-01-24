Rundown building to become first-class landmark in DeKalb County

One of metro Atlanta's worst eyesores will soon have a new look. We're talking about the Old Presidential Hotel at Spaghetti Junction. There's now a plan in the works to turn the rundown building into a first-class landmark.

A total of 240,000 cars pass by it everyday. Most drivers are sick and tired of the way it looks.

"We truly believe this building has been the block to anything else good coming here," said Mike Davis, the chief of staff to DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester.

He knows all about it as the property lies in their district.

"Finally, we're turning this piece of property into something viable," said Davis.

He said the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a Special Land Use Permit on Jan. 24 to turn the old rundown presidential tower into a new landmark.

"It's a huge win for the county," said Davis. "Finally, this eyesore is going to be turned into something, and I think this entire area will turn around."

Developer Peacock Partnership is negotiating a purchase of the property, and just-released renderings for the site include a complete renovation of the old tower, as well as construction of a new 12-story building next to it.

"We are certainly pleased and thankful for the great support we have received from DeKalb County," said Dean Peacock, CEO of Peacock Partnership.

It will eventually become one of the largest senior communities in the metro Atlanta.

"It's all about a senior-centric operation here with shopping and restaurants and everything going on right here at this location," said Davis.

It will certainly be a welcomed sight for most drivers who are not accustomed to dealing with such blight.

"I mean it doesn't really bother me too much," said one driver. "The reason I say that is because I'm from Philly and that's what Philly looks like."

