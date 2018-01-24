2 arrested after parachuting from cell tower in Acworth

Two men were arrested after they climbed to the top of a cell phone tower in Acworth and parachuted down.

The incident occurred late on Jan. 18 at American Tower, located in the 3000 block of Baker Road.

According to an arrest warrant, the men managed to pass two padlocked gates, climbed to the very top of the tower, and were seen parachuting down to nearby parking lots.

One of the men recorded the jump on a Go Pro camera, according to the warrant.

Brian Sims and Stephen Ahlquist were both arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

