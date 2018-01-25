10 year-old girl struck twice by stray bullets while inside home

A 10 year-old girl is recovering after she was struck twice by stray bullets at her home in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the home on the 2500 block of Susan Lane.

The girl was inside her home when the bullets struck her in the leg and buttocks area. No word on who fired the shots.

Police do not know if the shooter was on foot or inside a vehicle.

The girl was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.