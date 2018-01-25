Father, mother and son all arrested on drug charges

A Forsyth County man, woman and their 18 year-old son are all facing drug charges after they were caught allegedly dealing drugs out of their home.

John Coleman, 52, Holly Coleman, 50 and their 18 year-old son John Cooper Coleman were arrested around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday during a raid at the home on the 4800 block of Dartmoor Lane in Suwanee.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home and discovered marijuana, cocaine, THC wax, other narcotics, cash and several other drug-related objects.

All are facing several charges, including possession with intent to distribute.

John and Holly Coleman were not issued bonds. A bond for John Cooper Coleman was set at $51,115.

