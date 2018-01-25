Buckhead residents on edge after series of violent robberies

Residents in Buckhead are on high alert after a series of violent robberies over the past few days.

On Tuesday, three people were victims of robberies that happened less than two miles away from each other.

The first robbery happened at a Starbucks location on Peachtree Road. Police say a man walked in, grabbed another man's laptop and ran out. Just minutes later, a man was walking to his hotel when he was robbed by two men.

Later that night, a man robbed the Jimmy John's location on Piedmont Road, stealing more than $1,000.

Also this week, a woman was assaulted in a Buckhead parking garage near Phipps Plaza.

So far, no arrests have been made. It is unclear if the crimes are linked but police are still asking residents to be aware of their surroundings.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

