CBS46 gets answers for tenants living in fear

Residents of an Atlanta apartment complex are upset with management after they say a recent change put their security in jeopardy.

Deidre Pittman lives at the Stanton Oaks apartment complex on Hank Aaron Drive in Atlanta. She says property management removed the metal security doors from every unit's front door in October without warning or explanation, putting residents at risk.

"I hate to see night coming I really do because the first thing you think about is someone gonna come kick your door in," says Pittman. It's a crime that's happened several times at the complex in recent months.

Jacqueline Lawrence showed CBS46 the damage from where a vacant unit's door was kicked in after the security door was removed.

"It was just tore up and the door was just standing open," says Lawrence. "It didn't take any time. They were in there in about a minute."

Tenants at the complex say their cries for help are being ignored. CBS46 went to the complex's leasing office to get answers but despite an "open" sign on the door, the office was closed.

CBS46 was able to speak with the complex spokesperson after calling the emergency line. They didn't want the conversation recorded but did say the security doors will be re-installed within two weeks.

After telling them the good news, residents were overjoyed and thanked us for our help. We'll be coming back to make sure that management is held accountable.

